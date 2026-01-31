Nagaland: 282 recruits, including 36 women, inducted into Assam Rifles

Dimapur (Nagaland), Jan 31 (PTI) A total of 282 recruits, including 36 women, were formally inducted into the Assam Rifles at a solemn ceremony in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Saturday, an official statement said.

An Attestation Parade was held at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S), Sukhovi after the recruits successfully completed 44 weeks of rigorous training.

The special parade showcased impeccable drill, rhythm, and synchronisation by the recruits and was led by Captain Anjali Kirola, the statement said.

The training programme covered battle craft, weapons handling, jungle lane shooting, and specialised counter-insurgency operations, preparing the recruits for frontline operational duties.

Additional Director General of Assam Rifles, Major General J S Bainsla, reviewed the parade.

He highlighted the rich legacy of Assam Rifles, the country's oldest paramilitary force, and its crucial role in safeguarding national security.

He also underscored the growing contribution of riflewomen, who have been inducted into frontline roles since 2015 and have performed with distinction in the Northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, United Nations missions, and Republic Day Parades in 2019 and 2023.

He emphasised that the inclusion of women in combat roles strengthens operational effectiveness and supports the vision of a women-empowered India.

He exhorted the recruits to uphold the highest standards of sincerity, discipline, and professionalism while adapting to evolving technologies and modern operational challenges.

Outstanding performers were recognised during the ceremony.

Outstanding performers were recognised during the ceremony.

Appu Chakma was awarded overall best recruit (best in physical and firing), T Maloti Devi was adjudged overall second-best recruit and Bikash Mandal received the award for best in drill.