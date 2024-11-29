Nagaland all set to host 10-day-long Hornbill Festival from Dec 1

Kohima, Nov 29 (PTI) The 25th edition of the 10-day-long Hornbill Festival in Nagaland is set to begin on December 1.

This year, the festival will feature four country partners—Wales, the US, Japan, and Peru—along with two state partners, Sikkim and Telangana, Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along said at a press conference here on Friday.

The festival is a flagship tourism event designed to promote, preserve and showcase the state's rich cultural heritage.

The Hornbill Festival is held at the picturesque Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, 12 km from the state capital on the Kohima-Imphal National Highway, with structures erected depicting the map of Nagaland.

"The festival, which kicks off in just two days, will mark a significant milestone in Nagaland’s history," the minister said.

Known as the festival of festivals, the event attracts visitors from across the world to witness the state's vibrant traditions, food, arts and crafts, he said.

These partners will participate in various events, including business roundtables, cultural exhibitions, and tourism promotions, he said.

The inaugural ceremony will take place at 4 pm on December 1, in the presence of the dignitaries of the partner countries as honoured guests, Governor La Ganesan as chief host and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as host.

The economic impact of the festival is expected to be significant, with the state government’s investments reaching over Rs 100 crore for various infrastructure development and also upgrading the seating capacity of the main arena of the festival to 5,000 people with prefab structures, he said.

As part of the 25th edition's celebrations, the Hornbill Parade will return, merging with the Kohima Night Bazaar for a vibrant carnival atmosphere on December 7, said the advisor to the chief minister Abu Metha.

Multiple districts across Nagaland, including Dimapur, Wokha, and Zunheboto, will also host a variety of music and cultural events throughout the festival, he said.

Metha said that the festival generates around 200 crore in economic activity, benefiting local businesses, hoteliers, and even ecotourism efforts.

Environmental sustainability is a key focus this year, with the government striving to make the festival a "green event", he said, adding that efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote eco-friendly practices are central to the festival’s planning.

When asked about the flow of IMFL at the main festival venue in Kisama despite Nagaland being a dry state, Minister Along said the government has allowed the sale of Indian-made liquor exclusively at Kisama during the event, adhering to the state's prohibition laws.

With a budget of Rs 6.5 crore for the 2024 edition, the Hornbill Festival is not only a celebration of Nagaland's culture but also a platform for global dialogue and economic opportunity, Along said.

The festival, which began as a tourism initiative, now stands as a testament to the collective efforts of the Naga people, offering a chance to showcase their culture and hospitality to the world, said Metha.

The 10-day music festival to be hosted by Task Force for Music & Arts will mark the evening celebrations of the Hornbill festival with bands and artists from the partnering countries and also famed Indian bands taking the stage, he said. PTI NBS SBN NBS SBN