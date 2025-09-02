Nagaland Assembly defers discussion on ‘Satanic Worship’

Kohima, Sep 2 (PTI) The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday deferred the proposed discussion on ‘Satanic Worship’ that was listed on the first day of the monsoon session.

Leader of Naga People's Front Legislature Party and former home minister, MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu, had proposed to seek the attention of the House on the issue of "Prohibition of Satanic Worship in Nagaland" under Rule 54 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly.

The Assembly secretariat, in its communication to Nienu, had confirmed that the matter had been admitted as one of "urgent public importance" and listed for the day.

However, before it was taken up, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced that the matter had been "deferred until further listing".

Talking to reporters, Azo said the matter had been deferred following requests from Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Speaker Longkumer that the Assembly would study the matter thoroughly before listing it for discussion in the House.

Azo asserted that the matter is serious and needs to be discussed in the Assembly so that a proper law can be brought to ban such a cult.

The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) on Monday, while expressing "grave concern" over the government's decision to table the issue in the House, said an Assembly discussion on the subject could inadvertently promote or legitimise a practice which it described as "universally rejected" and "alien to Naga society."