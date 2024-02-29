Nagaland Assembly passes 2 bills

Kohima, Feb 29 (PTI) The Nagaland Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed two bills – enhancing salaries and allowances of legislators and also Goods and Services Tax.

The Nagaland salaries, allowances and other facilities of the chief minister, speaker, deputy chief minister/ ministers, leader of opposition, deputy speaker and other members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and pension for ex-members (Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2024 bill was introduced by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, K G Kenye.

The Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Both bills were introduced on Tuesday in the House.

In the statement of object, Kenye said the salaries are revisable as per Section 8 of the bill and as recommended by the House Committee of the NLA.

The House Committee with the Speaker as the Chairman in its meeting on August 17, 2023, had recommended revision of the Nagaland salaries, allowances and other facilities of the chief minister, speaker, deputy chief minister/ministers, leader of opposition, deputy speaker and other members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and pension for ex-members (Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2024.

On the financial implication, he said on account of the increase in salaries, allowances and other facilities the total amount to be spent is Rs 1701.51 lakhs per year.

The Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Eight Amendment) Bill, 2023 will make the Nagaland Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 more comprehensive and trade-friendly, Rio said.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer while announcing that no amendments or clarifications were sought by any of the members put both the bills to vote and the House unanimously passed by voice vote. PTI NBS NBS RG