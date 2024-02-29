Nagaland Assembly passes Appropriation Bill

Kohima, Feb 29 (PTI) Nagaland Assembly on Thursday passed the Appropriation (No. 1) Bill, 2024 by voice vote.

The bill related to the Supplementary Demand for Grants for the year 2023– 2024 was introduced by Chief Minister Neiphiu, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

It authorizes the state government to authorise payment and appropriation of Rs 3308,90,27,000 from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Nagaland to the services of the year ending on March 31, 2024.

Rio introduced the Bill after the House unanimously passed the demand for grants, after which Speaker Sharingain Longkumer put the bill to vote and members passed it by voice vote. PTI NBS NBS RG