Nagaland assembly passes six bills, House adjourned sine die

Kohima, Aug 29 (PTI) The Nagaland assembly on Thursday passed by voice vote six bills, following which the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.

The bills include the Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Ninth Amendment) Bill, the Nagaland Municipal (Amendment) Bill and the Disqualification on Ground of Defection in Urban Local Bodies Bill.

These were passed by voice vote after Speaker Sharingain Longkumer put the bills for voting.

Longkumer subsequently adjourned the House sine die.