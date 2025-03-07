Nagaland Assembly refers recruitment of GDS in postal department to House select committee

Kohima, Mar 7 (PTI) The Nagaland Assembly on Friday referred the issue of non-employability of Nagas in Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts under the Central Postal Department to a select committee of the House for further examination.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio made the proposal to refer the matter to the committee while making a statement in the House in response to MLA Tsielhoutuo Rhutso raising concern about the issue on Tuesday.

He acknowledged the NPP MLA, saying, "For the post of GDS, applicants have to apply through online mode only and the recruitment/selection is based on their class 10 merit." Expressing that the GDS should be well-versed in the local language to effectively deliver their services, Rio said, "As the state has not notified any local/state language as third language, the local languages are not part of the selection criteria for this post for the state of Nagaland; hence the field is open to all across India knowing English and Hindi to apply and avail the post." In this, he said, "Persons from outside Nagaland, getting posted here, are not able to deliver their services due to their difficulties in conversing and delivering services in the local language." As a result, Rio said, "The citizens are deprived of these services while also losing out on potential employment opportunities." "There is a clear case for the state to intervene in the interest of citizens and the youth in particular," Rio said, adding that he proposed that the matter be referred to a select committee for comprehensive examination of the issue.

Rhutso, raising concern on the matter, had pointed out that "thousands of GDS vacancies arise annually throughout the country, but Nagas are unable to avail the opportunity due to non-recognition of any of the 17 local dialects as a common language." Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer sought the assent of the House, and it was accepted unanimously. PTI NBS NBS MNB