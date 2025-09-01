Nagaland assembly session to start on Tuesday with discussion on prohibiting 'satanic worship'

Kohima, Sep 1 (PTI) The three-day monsoon session of the Nagaland assembly will begin on Tuesday.

The session assumes significance as the House is scheduled to discuss the 'prohibition of satanic worship in Nagaland'.

Former home minister and NPF MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu will take up a calling attention notice on the issue under Rule 54 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

The assembly secretariat, in its communication to Nienu, confirmed that the matter had been admitted as one of "urgent public importance".

The matter will be discussed after the Question Hour on the first day of the session.

Nagaland, a Christian-majority state, has not seen such issues raised in the assembly.

Advisor for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, MLA Zhaleo Rio, voiced grave concern over what he described as the "shocking rise" of satanic practices in parts of the state.

In a statement, he said that such activities undermine the state's "deep-rooted Christian faith, erode traditional values, and could mislead vulnerable youth".

"Satanic worship is not only alien to our way of life but also dangerous to the moral and spiritual foundation of our society. If left unchecked, it can destroy families, create fear and confusion, and weaken our cultural integrity," he said.

Zhaleo urged churches, tribal bodies, students' organisations, and community leaders to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding the younger generation.

He also appealed to the government to take concrete steps through awareness campaigns, monitoring of suspicious activities, and strict action against those promoting such practices.

He further cautioned that the spread of such rituals has the potential to create division and destabilise peace in Naga society, stressing that "Nagaland must stand united in faith and purpose to resist these dangerous influences".

According to the assembly secretariat, the three-day session, with a recess on Wednesday, is expected to take up legislative business, government reports, and discussions on issues of public importance.

Question Hour and other listed matters will also be taken up during the sitting, it said.

The assembly is also likely to take up the discussion of the demand of five major tribes to review the decades-old job reservation policy and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), besides the political issue.

Ahead of the session, the Political Affairs Committee on the Naga Political Issue, composed of members from all the political parties, held a closed-door meeting at the Chief Minister's Residential Complex.