Nagaland Assembly Speaker dismisses disqualification petition against 7 NCP MLAs

Kohima, Feb 18 (PTI) Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer has dismissed the disqualification petition against seven Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators in the state.

The Sharad Pawar led NCP national general secretary Hemant Takle had filed the disqualification petition against the seven MLAs – Picto Shohe, P Longon, Namri Nchang, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe, S Toiho Yeptho, Y Mankhao Konyak and A Pongshi Phom on August 30, 2023 alleging that they had indulged in anti-party activities.

The seven NCP legislators had given a letter of support in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar.

The Speaker had also received an intimation on behalf of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar on August 30 praying not to take any decision on the disqualification petition in regard to the seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland till a final decision is arrived by the Election Commission of India on the dispute the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

Passing the judgment on Friday, Speaker Longkumer said the disqualification petition pertaining to NCP has been pending in his court for more than five months.

The decision of the ECI on the dispute over the election symbol passed on February 6 was made available to the Speaker's office by NCP Nagaland president Vanthungo Odyou.

Stating that the petition was submitted for the disqualification of seven members for supporting Ajit Pawar, Longkumer maintained that the decision of the ECI on NCP was in favour of the Ajit Pawar faction.

The ECI has decided that the faction led by Ajit Pawar is the NCP and is entitled to use its name and the reserved symbol 'Clock' for the purposes of Election Symbols (Reservation and allotment) Order, 1968, he said.

He therefore said that supporting the legitimate leader of the political party of NCP will not amount to anti-party activities nor voluntarily giving up membership of the NCP party and to proceed further in the case will be futile being infructuous.

Accordingly, taking into consideration the facts and circumstances, Longkumer said that the seven NCP legislators are not liable to be disqualified under Para 2(1) a of the Tenth Schedule Accordingly and dismissed the petition. PTI NBS NBS RG