Nagaland assembly''s budget session to begin on March 2

Kohima, Feb 25 (PTI) The budget session of the Nagaland assembly will be held in two phases, and the first part will begin on March 2, officials said on Wednesday.

The session will commence with the governor’s address, they said.

The first phase will continue till March 12 with five sittings, and the schedule of the 2nd part of the budget session will be announced later, according to the provisional programme issued by the assembly secretariat.

The phase II will tentatively commence with the presentation of the state budget for 2026–27, with the detailed programme to be notified on the last day of the first part of the session, the assembly secretariat said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will present the budget for 2026–27 during this phase, following which discussions will be taken up, the officials said.

During the first phase of the session, the House will witness questions and discussions on various important public matters, laying of annual administrative reports and other papers, and the presentation of committee reports.

The businesses for the first session also include the introduction of government and private members’ Bills and resolutions, and debate on the Motion of Thanks.

Businesses listed for phase II include presentation of C&AG reports, review of trends in receipts and expenditure, supplementary demands for grants for 2025–26 and others.

Other important discussions during the session are likely to include the signing of the FNTA agreement and the demand by sections of the people in Kohima and Dimapur to lift the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989, from their respective jurisdictions.

The budget session will be the first assembly session after the signing of the tripartite agreement on the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA) among the Centre, the state and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO).

It will be the first budget session after the merger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Naga People's Front (NPF). PTI NBS NBS BDC