Nagaland bids tearful farewell to veteran leader Imkong L Imchen

Kohima, Nov 12 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday bid an emotional farewell to one of its most seasoned and respected political figures, Imkong L Imchen, who passed away a day ago.

The solemn funeral service was held at his official residence at Old Ministers' Hill in Kohima, where leaders, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects.

Imchen, a BJP MLA from Koridang, was admitted to Naga Hospital Authority, Kohima, on Saturday following health complications and was airlifted to Guwahati on Monday for further treatment. He passed away around 2 pm on Tuesday.

He was 75 and left behind his wife, two daughters, three sons and 13 grandchildren.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, assembly speaker Sharingain Longkumer, and Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen led the state in mourning the five-time MLA who left an indelible mark on Nagaland’s political landscape.

Imchen had won five consecutive elections since 2003.

Recalling his long association and close working relationship with Imchen, Rio described him as a warm, cheerful, and outspoken leader unafraid to voice his convictions.

Speaker Longkumer described him as a towering political figure devoted to public service and community upliftment.

He recalled that from his early days as a student leader to his distinguished roles in various departments, Imchen exemplified integrity and compassion.

Longkumer noted his impactful contributions in the Home, Health, Education, and Environment departments, calling his legacy an enduring inspiration.

Representatives from the departments he held till his last breath as an advisor -- Soil & Water Conservation and Information & Public Relations, also joined the ceremony to honour his contributions.

State minister Temjen Imna Along of the BJP remembered Imchen as a steadfast leader whose wisdom and guidance strengthened the foundation of governance.

Naga Students' Federation (NSF) president Mteisuding, along with representatives of Kohima Ao Telongjem and Mangmetong Senso Telongjem Kohima, also offered heartfelt tributes, recalling his unwavering commitment to community service and his efforts to uplift the Naga people.

Imchen had served as the general secretary of the NSF, an apex body of youth and students in the state, from 1983 to 1985.

State BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi said Imchen was known for his sharp intellect, administrative acumen and unwavering commitment to public welfare.

The party said his demise was a tremendous loss not only to his family and friends but also to the political fraternity and the people he served with humility and devotion.

Rev Sentisashi Aier, senior pastor of Kohima Ao Baptist Arogo, offered the benediction, urging those gathered to find solace in faith and in the life of service the late leader exemplified.

Imchen was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour before his mortal remains were taken to his native village, Mangmetong in Mokokchung district, where he will be laid to rest on Thursday. PTI NBS NBS SOM