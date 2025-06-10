Nagaland BJP leaders hail 11 years of Modi govt as 'era of transformation'

Kohima, Jun 10 (PTI) Senior BJP leaders in Nagaland, including Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and minister Temjen Imna Along, on Tuesday hailed the 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government as a "journey of transformation" that has not only reshaped India but also empowered remote states like Nagaland.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Kohima, Patton, also the BJP legislature party leader, emphasised that the government's core principles -- 'Seva, Sushasan aur Gareeb Kalyan' (service, good governance and welfare of the poor) -- have brought sweeping changes across sectors.

"India has grown from the world's 11th-largest to the fourth-largest economy in these 11 years," Patton said, citing progress in technology, infrastructure and economic self-reliance.

He said that the Modi government's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic showcased its resilience and visionary governance, and described the last 11 years as a "golden chapter" in India's history -- marking a clear shift from "appeasement and corruption to development and accountability".

Key achievements listed by Patton include lifting 27 crore people out of poverty, successfully implementing major welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and direct benefit transfers, historic decisions like the revocation of Article 370, ban on triple talaq, and the implementation of GST and strengthening of national defence and zero tolerance for terrorism, including bold operations like Operation Sindoor.

"Governance has become service-oriented and participative. Politics is now about performance, not promises," he stated.

Echoing Patton's sentiments, Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, said that Prime Minister Modi's leadership has placed India on a new global pedestal of respect and strength, calling this the beginning of 'Amrit Kaal' -- a golden era aimed at making India a developed nation by 2047.

"This is the new India. This is the world's trust," Along said.

He highlighted an increase in defence exports, building indigenous defence capabilities, major infrastructure milestones such as the Chenab Railway Bridge, connecting 99 per cent of the villages by road and modernisation of 103 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

He also underlined the success of digital transformation, noting that UPI-based transactions now make up 83 per cent of India's digital payments.

Along stressed that schemes like PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and PM Awaas Yojana have had significant impact in Nagaland.

He said that Rs 4.3 lakh crore investment was secured during the 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025', over 3,600 development projects worth Rs 44,859 crore were approved for the region and the region witnessed a 64 per cent decline in insurgency-related incidents.

He said that women's empowerment, education, and employment also received focus, with initiatives such as 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

BJP Nagaland secretary Shilu Longchar announced that district-level exhibitions and awareness campaigns will be held across Nagaland till August 15. PTI NBS NBS ACD