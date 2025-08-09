Nagaland BJP to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, series of events from Aug 11

Dimapur, Aug 9 (PTI) BJP's Nagaland unit will carry out the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Tiranga Yatra' campaigns with a range of events across the state from August 11 to 15 to commemorate India’s 79th Independence Day.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, BJP Nagaland chief spokesperson N Kakuto Chishi said 'Har Ghar Tiranga' has transformed from a campaign into a people’s movement.

"It encourages every citizen to bring the 'Tiranga' home and hoist it proudly. Earlier, the national flag was seen mostly on government buildings—today, it represents personal freedom and pride," he said.

He credited the party for "bringing the national flag to the personal level," signifying that the freedom it represents belongs to every Indian.

"Now, we can carry the flag with us, hoist it at home, and fly it high with dignity and honour," he added.

The party will organise a medical camp in all the 11 district jails for inmates on August 11 and visit to the Deaf Biblical Ministry at Naharbari, Dimapur, by the party office bearers.

On August 13, the tricolour will be hoisted at the BJP head office in Kohima and in all the 14 districts and 60 mandal offices, which will be followed by Tiranga bike yatra in the districts. A cleanliness drive will also be conducted in all the 60 mandals.

On August 14, the party will observe the remembrance day of the partition horrors across the state.

On August 15, after the celebration of Independence Day, a hand cart Tiranga yatra will commence from DDSC stadium, food drive at Ram Janaki Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, and distribution of sanitary pads in 14 districts by the state mahila morcha. A penalty shoot-out will be held at 47 Aboi, 57 Thonoknyu and 60 Pungro-Kiphire A/C mandals.