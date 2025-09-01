Nagaland: BJP women's wing protests insult to PM Modi at Bihar rally

Dimapur, Sep 1 (PTI) The BJP women's wing staged a demonstration in Nagaland's Dimapur on Monday over the abusive language against PM Narendra Modi during a rally of the INDIA bloc in Bihar.

Addressing the gathering near the Congress Bhavan in Dimapur, state BJP's Mahila Morcha president Tsachola Rothrong said elders should not be abused even during the fiercest political battles in the country.

"We may differ on policy, but we share one civilisation. Governments rise and fall. Power is transient. But words endure. Let us choose words that uplift our republic and honour our heritage. In Bharat, we debate fiercely, but we never insult a mother," she said.

"To insult a departed mother is not political criticism; it is an insult to every family that cherishes the memory of its elders. If we allow this to become the new normal, then tomorrow, no leader, no parent, no family will be spared from slander," she added.

The BJP Mahila Morcha demanded an unconditional apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party for failing to prevent such "disgrace".