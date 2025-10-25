Nagaland brings spirit of Hornbill Festival to Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) As a prelude to the famed Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, a cultural evening was hosted in the national capital, showcasing the state's traditional music, attire, handicrafts, and cuisine, among others.

The event at Nagaland House, hosted by the Nagaland Tourism on Friday, attracted a large number of people from Delhi and other parts of the country, besides members of the Naga community.

The evening opened with a traditional Naga drum beat and song, followed by displays of tribal attire, handicrafts, traditional utensils, cuisine, and organically grown vegetables.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, and the Ambassador of Thailand to India, Chavanart Thangsumphant, were present as guests.

Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along felicitated the dignitaries with traditional Naga headgear and delivered an introductory speech highlighting the connection between Nagaland and Delhi.

Along said the evening is dedicated to the people of Delhi, as it is not just the capital of India, but the heartbeat of the nation.

“Thousands of people from Nagaland have studied, worked, and built their futures here, and many continue to live in this great city. Delhi has always embraced the Naga community with love, and the people of Nagaland have always felt deeply connected to Delhi. I thank you all for your warmth and affection," he said.

The event was a prelude to the Hornbill Festival, held annually from December 1 to 10 at the Kisama heritage village near Kohima, Along said.

It also included a mini ramp walk by Naga students, showcasing their tribal attire.

Speaking to the media, Kapil Mishra said he would visit Nagaland during the Hornbill Festival, and appealed to citizens across the country to attend the annual event.

He also announced plans to organise annual Naga cultural events in Delhi in the coming years.

Later, Along briefed the media about the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival and other initiatives for Nagaland tourism.

"The Hornbill Festival will soon be celebrated in Nagaland. For the past few years, we have been offering a glimpse of this vibrant festival in the national capital, through the autumn festival held at the Nagaland House," he said.

Nagaland is home to 17 major tribes, each with its own unique customs, beliefs, and expressions. The Hornbill Festival brings together all 17 tribes along with partner states to showcase the true essence and spirit of Nagaland, the minister said.

“The event is known as the 'festival of festivals', a grand celebration of our unity in diversity. I warmly invite everyone to come to Nagaland this December and experience our traditions, music, and hospitality. On behalf of our chief minister (Neiphiu Rio), I extend this invitation to all,” Along said.

He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the development of the Northeast, and highlighted Nagaland's environment-friendly tourism initiatives.