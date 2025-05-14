Nagaland cabinet for stricter ILP enforcement, digital monitoring to check influx: Minister

Kohima, May 14 (PTI) The Nagaland cabinet on Wednesday discussed plans to strengthen the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, with a focus on regulating influx and protecting the rights of indigenous people.

Talking to a select group of reporters at his chamber in the civil secretariat, government spokesperson and Minister KG Kenye emphasised the urgency of enforcing ILP mechanisms amidst growing concerns over illegal immigration and demographic shifts.

Kenye said the cabinet extensively discussed the operational gaps in the ILP framework and reviewed how neighbouring states like Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have successfully enforced and digitised their ILP systems.

"We have been vocal about ILP, but at some point, enforcement became casual, and that led to infiltration of Bangladeshis, especially through the southern routes," Kenye added.

Referring the post-2019 legislative changes, particularly the introduction of Section 6B under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which allows states to integrate ILP provisions under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873, he said, "This opened a legal framework, but procedural delays have held back full implementation in our state".

The minister acknowledged public impatience and pressure for stricter measures, while also highlighting the complexity of categorising residents, locals, tourists, migrant workers and indigenous minorities.

He said the government was working on identifying and separating genuine locals and residents from others within similar communities across the region.

To streamline enforcement, Kenye said the cabinet has proposed setting up a multi-departmental ‘enforcement directorate’ specifically for ILP, without increasing the financial burden by creating new posts.

This body will coordinate with police and administrative departments to monitor entry and stay durations, he said.

Kenye indicated that the state is exploring digital solutions. "In neighbouring states, ILP is computerised with expiry trackers and centralised alerts. We must learn from them and tailor our own system," he added. Online payments and real-time tracking are expected to minimise misuse and improve efficiency, he said.

A subcommittee has been tasked with visiting neighbouring states to study their ILP implementation in detail and adapt best practices.

Meanwhile, Nagaland’s law enforcement agencies have already been instructed to begin checks and prepare for enforcement, he said.

Responding to a question about penalties for ILP violations, Kenye said deportation and other punitive actions are under consideration.

"Issuing permits is one thing while ensuring timely exit is another. We need a solid tracking mechanism to handle defaulters effectively," he said.

The cabinet aims to finalise the proposal and place it before the next meeting, but enforcement measures are expected to begin even before formal approval, Kenye said, adding the state government hopes this comprehensive approach will protect indigenous communities while maintaining security and order.