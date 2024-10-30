Nagaland cabinet nod for Meluri as 17th district

Kohima, Oct 30 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Wednesday gave its approval for the bifurcation of Phek district to make Meluri sub-division a new district, a minister said.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Forest Minister CL John, the government spokesperson, told PTI.

Meluri sub-division, where people of the Pochury Naga tribe live, will become the 17th district of the state when the decision is implemented. It is the fifth district to be created in last three-years.

The Rio government created the districts of Tseminyu, Chumoukedima and Niuland in December 2021 by dividing Dimapur, and Shamator in January 2022 by bifurcating Tuensang district.

Meluri's MLA Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, the advisor for New & Renewable Energy and Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, heartily welcomed the decision and expressed his gratitude to CM Rio while speaking to PTI.

He also hailed the Chakhesang community, the major dominants of the Phek district, for fully supporting the demand of the Pochury tribe.

Meluri sub-division covers 1,011 sq km and has 31 recognised villages and four administrative headquarters. The industrial town of Wazeho and the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Avangkhu on the Myanmar border are located here, he said.

Pochury Hoho, the apex body of the tribe, termed it the "red letter day" for the community. It thanked CM Rio, his cabinet colleagues and the local MLA. PTI NBS NBS SOM