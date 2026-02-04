Nagaland Cabinet reviews FNT, oil exploration and land reforms

Kohima, Feb 4 (PTI) The Nagaland Cabinet took a series of decisive calls on the ENPO’s demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), oil and natural gas exploration, and landholding reforms.

Government spokesperson and minister K G Kenye said the Cabinet met at Chumoukedima and took stock of several issues, with particular focus on the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation’s (ENPO) demand for the creation of the FNT.

He said that discussions between ENPO and the Government of India are scheduled to take place in New Delhi, and the state government is hopeful that a positive announcement may follow on Thursday.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that this long-pending issue, pursued for more than a decade, will be resolved as per the wishes and aspirations of our people,” Kenye said.

To effectively pursue political and Centre-related matters, the Cabinet has decided to constitute a sub-committee under the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The sub-committee will be convened by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and will include the two Deputy CMs, the state’s two MPs, and select Cabinet members.

A delegation from the sub-committee has already left for New Delhi to raise issues related to the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the re-imposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP). The delegation will urge the Centre to review the PAP, which the state government believes is adversely affecting Nagaland.

Another major issue discussed was the long-standing matter of oil and natural gas exploration in Nagaland. Kenye noted that while the issue became contentious after being taken to court, the Cabinet was relieved when the court agreed to hear the matter. However, a final verdict has yet to be pronounced.

He said the Cabinet has now decided to proceed with oil and gas exploration based on the rights guaranteed to Nagaland under Article 371A of the Constitution.

“Article 371A clearly states that the land and its resources belong to the people of Nagaland. No other state in the country has been accorded such provisions,” Kenye said, adding that all resources above and below the surface belong to the landowners and the people, with the state government acting on their mandate and consent.

He reiterated that while petroleum and natural gas are treated as central subjects elsewhere in the country, Nagaland’s constitutional position is distinct. He also expressed regret that internal differences led to the matter being taken to court, delaying progress, though the withdrawal of the case by the concerned organisation has now rendered it infructuous.

The Cabinet also reviewed proposals related to the regulation of the landholding system. Kenye said that despite various legislations and office memorandums over the years, the state had not taken a firm and decisive stand on land regulation.

In view of Inner Line Permit regulations, the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, and the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland, the government has decided to introduce new directives.

Under these, non-cadastral and government-occupied lands, which were earlier not issued individual pattas, will now be required to undergo proper registration, obtain land pattas, and pay land revenue like other private landowners.

"These decisions are aimed at ensuring long-term clarity and regulation in the landholding system," Kenye said, adding that detailed notifications will be issued soon.