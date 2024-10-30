Nagaland Cabinet to create territorial authority for six Eastern districts

Kohima, Oct 30 (PTI) The Nagaland Cabinet on Wednesday decided to accept the proposal for granting special powers in fulfilment of the long pending demand of Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) in the form of Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA).

The state Cabinet on Wednesday thoroughly deliberated on the pending demand of ENPO, an apex body of the six districts in the eastern region of the state occupied by eight tribes – Chang, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, Yimkhiung, Khiamniungan and also a section of Sema tribe, for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory.

Stating that the Eastern Nagaland areas have been neglected in all sectors since the creation of Nagaland state, the ENPO has been demanding statehood since 2010 and holding direct dialogue with the Central government.

The Centre included the state government in the negotiation process making it a tripartite talk with ENPO.

Pressing for its demand, the ENPO boycotted the Lok Sabha and Urban Local Body polls this year.

Government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, C L John told PTI that during the day’s meeting, the Cabinet decided that the state government would soon respond to the proposals of the Centre on the ENPO demand, which was forwarded to the state by the Ministry of Home Affairs before the Lok Sabha polls.

While the matter has been delayed for quite some time due to election schedules, he said, now the government would be sending its comments at the earliest.

Minister John said that as per the basic principle, ENPO areas would be granted FNTA and they will continue to remain under Nagaland along with Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India, which grants special privileges to the state.

During the day’s meeting, the government spokesperson said the cabinet also discussed the reported encroachments along the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) by neighbouring Assam and expressed strong resentment.

The Cabinet decided to approach the Centre and the Assam government in this regard, the minister said. PTI NBS SBN NBS SBN