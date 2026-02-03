Nagaland calls for outcome-driven, inclusive credit planning

Kohima, Feb 3 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Tuesday stressed that credit planning must evolve from a compliance exercise into an outcome-driven tool directly impacting rural livelihoods.

Addressing the State Credit Seminar 2026–27, finance department additional secretary Imtimenla said agriculture and allied sectors remain the backbone of the Nagaland economy but continue to face constraints such as low institutional investment, fragmented landholdings, difficult terrain and weak market linkages.

She emphasised, "Credit planning must evolve from a compliance exercise into an outcome-driven tool directly impacting rural livelihoods." She called for customised credit products for terraced farming, horticulture, livestock, fisheries, agro-forestry and agri-entrepreneurship, with a focus on the entire value chain.

Addressing the seminar, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) general manager and officer-in-charge P Bulte said the institution has prepared potential-linked credit plans (PLPs) for all 17 districts of Nagaland, including newly created districts for the first time.

The programme was organised by the Nabard on the theme “Promoting Entrepreneurship and Innovation”.

During the programme, experts underscored the need for outcome-oriented, inclusive and data-driven credit planning to strengthen Nagaland’s rural economy.

Bulte emphasised that the preparation of the State Focus Paper is a shared responsibility of Nabard, line departments and banks, requiring close coordination and timely data sharing.

Highlighting AgriStack, a farmer registry, as a priority area, he said credible digital data would enable more targeted credit delivery and support sustainable development.

Imtimenla also highlighted the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative (CMFFI) as a key instrument to expand formal credit access and strengthen monitoring at the state and district levels.

Cooperation department commissioner and secretary Orenthung Lotha highlighted challenges relating to data gaps, landholding complexities under Article 371A, and digitisation of cooperatives.

He said initiatives such as the Nagaland Integrated Information System and PACS computerisation are expected to improve data reliability and institutional efficiency.

Stressing that employability remains a concern despite high literacy levels, he called for convergence between government programmes and banking support to promote youth engagement in cooperative, green and entrepreneurial sectors.

State-level bankers committee coordinator H. Lalhlimpuia said the seminar marked the culmination of Nabard's PLP exercise and noted that separate district-wise PLPs were prepared for the first time despite data constraints.

He underscored the importance of accurate, granular data from departments and banks for effective credit planning and highlighted the role of DCC and BLBC meetings in strengthening district-level inputs. PTI NBS NBS BDC