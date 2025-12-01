Nagaland celebrates 63rd Statehood Day; CM Rio calls for urgent political settlement

Kohima, Dec 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday urged all stakeholders to expedite an "honourable, acceptable and inclusive" solution to the Naga political issue.

Addressing the 63rd Statehood Day celebration at the Secretariat Plaza here, Rio reaffirmed that the state government is "unwaveringly pursuing" an early settlement and highlighted the recent resolution of the Political Affairs Committee endorsing the Ungma Statement of August 23.

He appealed to Naga political groups, the Government of India, and tribal bodies to converge on a common ground and resume negotiations at the political level.

On the Eastern Nagaland issue, Rio said the state government had submitted its comments on the draft Memorandum of Settlement for the Frontier Nagaland Territory to the MHA and expressed hope for an early resolution.

The chief minister announced that the 26th Hornbill Festival, which will commence Monday evening, would showcase the largest-ever roster of six partner countries—Austria, Malta, Switzerland, Ireland, France, and the United Kingdom—alongside Arunachal Pradesh as state partner.

He termed the festival a testament to Nagaland's "resilience, strength and cultural pride".

Rio highlighted major achievements across sectors, including youth and sports infrastructure, the launch of multiple AI and innovation initiatives, upgrades in higher and technical education, trade and industry reforms, new connectivity projects, and health sector milestones such as progress in malaria elimination and the award-winning Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme.

He also welcomed the Centre's decision to relax the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime during the Hornbill Festival, while reiterating the state's request for its permanent lifting.

The chief minister underscored rapid urbanisation, unveiling developments such as the Kohima Peace Memorial & Eco-Park, ongoing land acquisition for the planned 'Nagaki City' in Chümoukedima, and sanitation improvements through new vehicles for urban local bodies.

He also noted progress in agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, fisheries, coffee development, rural livelihoods under NSRLM, and border-area growth initiatives under DUDA.

"On this Statehood Day, let us work together to build a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future," Rio said.

The celebrations opened with ten contingents of armed and non-armed forces and village guards taking part in the march-past, led by Parade Commander Akihito X. Sumi, Deputy Commandant, 1st NAP Battalion, with Zareni Yanthan, Deputy SP, as second-in-command.

Marking the occasion, the chief minister also made several major inaugurations, digital launches, publications, cultural showcases, and civic initiatives.

Rio virtually inaugurated 120 Children and Adolescents Libraries with digital infrastructure and the Nagaland Scholarship Nodal Cell (NSNC) to streamline scholarship delivery. He also launched the StateSync App for inter-departmental coordination and the Discover Kisama App to enhance tourism experiences.

To promote cultural preservation, Rio released the first phase of documented books on traditional attires and ornaments of 10 tribes, the Dream Nagaland Book under the disability empowerment mission, and publications under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, highlighting artisan skills.

Supporting media professionals, tablet computers were distributed to accredited journalists. The chief minister also flagged off 10 sanitation vehicles to urban local bodies to strengthen waste management.

The programme featured special presentations including "Cantate Domino" by Cantabile and "Warrior’s Call" by The Dream Team, followed by cultural performances from Meriema (Angami), Zhove (Chakhesang), Shena Old (Sumi), and Tikhir Cultural Troupe, Kohima.

The event also included the inauguration of an exhibition titled "Journey of Nagaland Down the Decades", set up by the Directorate of Information & Public Relations.