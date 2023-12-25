Nagaland celebrates Christmas with religious fervour

Kohima, Dec 25 (PTI) Christian-majority Nagaland on Monday celebrated Christmas with religious fervour by holding special prayer services and mass feasts.

Advertisment

Houses, government offices and commercial buildings were illuminated on the occasion.

On Christmas Eve, revellers were seen moving around in groups. They greeted each other with 'Merry Christmas' as fireworks lit the sky with the strike of midnight.

On Sunday morning, people dressed in their finest were seen attending special prayer services and listening to sermons on the birth of Jesus. They exchanged greetings and enjoyed mass feasts.

Advertisment

In state capital Kohima, various churches of the Chakhesang Naga tribe came together to celebrate the occasion at the NBCC Convention Centre.

In a benevolent gesture at commercial hub Dimapur, members of the Dimapur District Autorickshaw Drivers' Union provided free autorickshaw rides to the faithful attending Christmas services.

Around 50 autorickshaws with stickers "free town trip service for public" pasted in the front and back were plied from various points on the occasion.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended their heartiest greetings to all on the joyous occasion.

In his message, the governor said Christmas celebrates the spirit of love, compassion, and unity.

Maintaining that harmony and brotherhood that Christmas inspires are deeply woven into the fabric of the Naga society, the governor wished that the festive lights brighten everyone's home and the spirit of Christmas fills their hearts.

Advertisment

He also reminded all to share the joy with the less fortunate and strengthen bonds within the communities.

Ganesan further appealed to all to come together to cherish peace and goodwill that Christmas brings and carry these values forward into the New Year.

The CM hoped that the message of Christmas, which is love, peace, joy and hope, fill everyone's hearts and homes. PTI NBS ACD ACD