Nagaland celebrates I-Day with call for early Naga political solution

Kohima, Aug 15 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said an early solution to the Naga political issue has always been at the top of his government's agenda.

Nagaland on Tuesday celebrated the 77th Independence Day with a call for all Naga political groups, other stakeholders and the Centre, to exhibit a greater sense of urgency for bringing consensus on the unresolved Naga issue.

The main Independence Day function was held at the Secretariat Plaza here where the CM hoisted the National Flag. "We remain deeply committed to the early solution of the Naga Political issue, which has always been at the top of my government's agenda," said Rio while reassuring of his government making every possible effort to this cause.

The Political Affairs Committee constituted with the entire Cabinet and elected members from those tribes who are not in the Cabinet will continue to hold serious consultations with all stakeholders for an early solution, he said.

Rio said the hopes of the Naga people have further soared with the signing of the joint accord in September 2022 between the NSCN-IM and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) through the efforts of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), for the resolution of the Naga political issue with the Government of India (GoI).

In January this year both the entities reiterated their unconditional commitment to collaborate for the resolution of the Naga Political Issue with the Government of India, he said.

Rio once again called upon "all Naga political groups and all other stakeholders, and the GoI, to exhibit an even greater sense of urgency for bringing consensus on many unresolved issues, and for the sake of our people, bring about an inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution without any further delay." The CM said that the government has been making every effort to reach out to every section and region but despite the best efforts, the developmental deficit that had existed right from the beginning, still persists in some areas, particularly in the eastern districts of Nagaland.

He said the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) has been raising the grievances of the people from the areas of the eastern districts and have made certain demands which are being looked into by the Centre to suitably address them.

"We have been supporting the desire of the eastern districts to bridge the development deficit to bring them at par with the rest of the state, particularly in matters of infrastructure development, health and education facilities, livelihood opportunities and due representation in government service," he said.

On the much-awaited elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), he said pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court, strong opposition was made by the tribal bodies and several civil society organizations on the ground of possible infringement of Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

The Nagaland Assembly, heeding to the wishes of the people unanimously decided not to go ahead with the ULB elections and repealed the Act while resolving to bring a new legislation expeditiously.

"We are now in the process of taking steps for making a new Act in consultation with all stakeholders," he said while seeking the cooperation and guidance of every stakeholder in this regard.

On Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he said while the state Cabinet has urged the Law Commission to exempt Nagaland from its purview in view of its serious implications on the privileges guaranteed under Article 371(A), the Union Home Minister has assured that it would not be applicable to the ST of Nagaland and the North East.

Rio said the effort to accelerate the pace of development got a boost with the very successful G20 Business Meet, hosted in the month of April 2023.

"We received keen business interests from both national and international business delegates during the meet, with proposals and interests shown for investment of over Rs 4,500 crore.

"Some major investment proposals received were in the areas of new and renewable energy, health care, agri-allied etc," he said.

The state government, Rio said, is making concerted efforts to put in place appropriate policies to convert all the expressed business interests into projects on the ground.

Highlighting the achievements of various government departments in carrying out developmental and welfare works, Rio said the state government knows that there are a lot more to do and many more commitments to fulfil.

He urged everyone to resolve to redouble their efforts, rise above all kinds of differences and isms' and unitedly work for attainment of lasting peace, prosperity, and the highest level of economic development in every nook and corner of the state and for every section of the society.

Rio said the ethnic conflict in the neighbouring state of Manipur affected Nagaland as the state had to immediately relocate Naga students and citizens in the interest of their safety and well-being in the first week of May and safely brought back more than 1,300 people.

"We continue to, however, remain deeply concerned of the human atrocities committed and of large-scale vandalisation and arson of places of worship, particularly churches, in Manipur," he said.

The CM hoped for good sense, peace and harmony to return, and also fervently appealed to all the communities and groups in Manipur to give peace a chance and take urgent steps to resolve their differences amicably.

Rio also administered the drug-free pledge saying that drug abuse and its peddling is a serious menace to society.

The chief minister also launched eOffice and vigilance applications.

Celebrations were also held across the state with ministers and advisors hoisting the tri-colour. PTI NBS RG