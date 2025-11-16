Nagaland celebrates National Press Day

Kohima, Nov 16 (PTI) The National Press Day was celebrated in Nagaland on Sunday, with stress on producing fact-based and evidence-driven journalism.

The press clubs of Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung held various programmes to mark the day.

At the programme in Kohima, Akum Longchari, the publisher of The Morung Express, underscored the urgent need for the press in the state to redefine its role in an era marked by "contestations over truth".

"The media must position itself as a credible and reliable institution capable of nurturing critical thinking and public consciousness through quality journalism," he said.

"The media in Nagaland needs re-imagining and redefining itself in these shifting times," he remarked, stressing that the core of this transformation lies in producing fact-based and evidence-driven journalism.

Longchari said if journalists are able to consistently focus on telling stories based on evidence and facts, they are emancipating the truth.

"And the emancipated truth is in the common interest and dignity of a shared humanity," he said.

