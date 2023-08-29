Nagaland celebrates National Sports Day by honouring 319 sportspersons

Kohima, Aug 29 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday celebrated National Sports Day by honouring 319 sportspersons and five coaches for winning medals in regional, northeast, national and international level competitions.

Advertisment

The events in which the sportspersons won medals are sepaktakraw, taekwondo, karate, myuathai, shooting, athletics, boxing, weightlifting, archery and football for the year 2020-21 to 2022-23. They were honoured with cash awards amounting to a total of Rs 37.61 lakh and citations.

The recipients of the state award for coaches are junior state coach for Sepaktakraw Holshe Khrieo, junior state coach for taekwondo Visabiu Peseyie, football coach Mughato Aye, athletics coach C Tongjen Thai and wrestling head coach, Virender Kumar.

Addressing the occasion as special guest, Nagaland Minister for Power & Parliamentary Affairs, K G Kenye lauded the achievements of sportspersons from the state saying that Nagas have so much potential in sports.

Advertisment

He said that Nagaland is also fast developing and looking for ways and means to generate more funds to support the talented youths.

He assured that under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the Youth Resources & Sports department would soon take a giant stride to provide basic facilities for the development of sports in the state.

The minister while asking sportspersons not to be discouraged, also urged them to be self-disciplined and work hard to be professional. "We will continue to support by making the department a focal area of the government," he said.

Advisor for Youth Resources & Sports and MLA, S Keoshu Yimkhiung, speaking on the occasion, called for renewed dedication to providing optimal opportunities and facilities for aspiring athletes in Nagaland.

He also appreciated the dedication of the medal winners in promoting sports and bringing honour for both the state and the nation. PTI NBS NBS RG