Nagaland Christian forum urges assembly not to discuss 'satanic worship'

Kohima, Sep 1 (PTI) The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) on Monday urged speaker of the state assembly Sharingain Longkumer not to discuss the issue of 'satanic worship' in the House, stating it could inadvertently promote a practice "alien to Naga society".

In a letter to the speaker, NJCF president N Paphino pointed out that satanic worship does not have the structure of an organised religion but is rather a ritual condemned across faiths and cultures.

He said activities associated with evil, violence, or immorality are already opposed by both civil law and spiritual teaching.

"While the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, it does not extend to practices that are harmful or contrary to public order," he said, noting that giving attention to the issue in the assembly could create unnecessary curiosity and publicity.

"The Church's intention is to ensure that satanic worship is prohibited in Nagaland, as this reflects genuine concern for the well-being of our society," he said.

Paphino requested the government to refrain from debating the subject in the assembly and instead take a clear stand to prohibit satanic worship in the state.

The assembly is set to deliberate on a motion moved under Rule 54 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business on the 'Prohibition of Satanic Worship in Nagaland' by MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu, which was listed for the first day of the monsoon session on Tuesday.