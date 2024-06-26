Nagaland civic body polls take place after 20 years, voter turnout at 83 pc

Kohima, Jun 26 (PTI) More than 83 per cent of the over 2.23 lakh electorate on Wednesday exercised their franchise in the Nagaland civic polls, held after a gap of 20 years, a senior official said.

Voting for 25 urban local bodies (ULBs) in 10 districts began at 7:30 am amid tight security and continued till 4 pm, he said.

“The ULB polling was peacefully held in 25 municipalities spread across 420 polling stations and 214 wards. A provisional poll percentage of 83.54 was recorded,” State Election Commissioner T John Longkumer said.

Longkumer said the polls were conducted smoothly in all polling stations, except in one under the Dimapur Municipal Council.

An unopposed elected candidate of the NDPP from Kohima was seen roaming around in Dimapur municipalities with catapults, mud-balls and a walkie-talkie, police said. He was subsequently put behind bars, they said.

Instead of EVMs, voting took place through ballot papers in the 420 polling stations, an EC official said.

This is a historic election for the northeastern state, as the civic body polls were conducted after a gap of 20 years.

The urban local body polls were also held for the first time with 33 per cent women reservation, the official said.

The votes will be counted on June 29.

Over 2.23 lakh voters, including 1,13,521 women, will decide the electoral fate of 523 candidates from 11 political parties.

The government had announced elections to urban local bodies several times in the past, but objections from tribal bodies and civil society organisations against reservation for women, and tax on land and properties, created hurdles in conducting the polls.

Among the parties contesting the elections are the NDPP, BJP, Congress, Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), Rising Peoples' Party, RPI (Athawale), JD(U), LJP, NCP and the NPP.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), however, had declared that six districts in the region would not participate in the elections.

ENPO, the apex body of seven Naga tribes in the six eastern districts, has been demanding a 'Frontier Nagaland Territory', claiming that the region has been neglected for years.

There are 14 town councils in the ENPO area.