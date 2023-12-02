Nagaland CM announces forming panel, Rs 1 cr corpus fund for people with disabilities

Kohima, Dec 2 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday announced that a state-level committee and a Rs 1 crore corpus fund will be formed to look into the welfare of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Rio made the announcement while inaugurating the Disability Pride Fair organised by the State Commission for PwDs and the Department of Social Welfare to commemorate the International Day of PwDs at Naga Heritage Village Kisama here.

Asserting that it is the responsibility of the government to look into the welfare of PwDs, but it has not been done, Rio said the state-level committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary and while the Home Commissioner, Finance Commissioner, Social Department and State PwD Commissioner will be members.

They will look into the welfare of the PwDs and recommend programmes to help them become more productive, he said.

The chief minister also announced creation of a corpus fund of Rs One crore as capital for the welfare of the less privileged.

Rio expressed happiness that the State Commission for PwDs and the Social Welfare Department has come out with the idea of the fair and also to expand it to North East level coinciding with the International Day of PWDs and the Hornbill Festival.

He promised full cooperation of the government towards its success.

Commissioner & Secretary of Social Welfare, Martha R Ritse, said the fair features a comprehensive display and sale of handcrafted items, made by individuals with disabilities, and underscores their entrepreneurial spirit, and their ability to triumph over adversities.

Artists and musicians among the PwDs performed live, infusing the atmosphere with rhythm and harmony, she said. PTI NBS NN