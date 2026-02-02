Nagaland CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for those killed in bus accident in Kohima

Kohima, Feb 2 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed in a bus accident in Kohima two days ago.

The CM also said a compensation of Rs 50,000 will be paid to each of those seriously injured in the accident and wished their speedy recovery.

Five women were killed and several others injured when a bus with 32 passengers on board overturned around 21 km away from Nagaland's capital Kohima on Saturday evening, an official said.

Rio condoled the death of members of the Chümoukedima Ao Baptist Church, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

A preliminary investigation ruled out rash or drunken driving, an official statement said on Sunday, adding that a "likely mechanical failure was suspected".

"A detailed technical examination is underway, it said.

The bodies of five women were handed over to their families after legal formalities, the police said.

The injured passengers were taken to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Dimapur, for treatment, they said. PTI NBS BDC