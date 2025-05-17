Nagaland CM calls for balanced, inclusive legal system

Kohima, May 17 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday called for a balanced and inclusive legal system that serves all sections of society, particularly rural and marginalised communities.

He also advocated the establishment of a separate high court for the state.

Speaking at a tree plantation programme, organised by the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) at the new high court complex in Meriema in Kohima district, Rio emphasised the importance of preserving customary law.

"Just as the wisdom of our forefathers has guided our communities, so too can it coexist with the formal legal system," Rio said, underscoring the value of traditional village and district-level justice mechanisms that are "quick, cost-effective, and rooted in community harmony".

He said that customary law, protected under Article 371(A) of the Constitution, continues to play a vital role in Nagaland’s legal framework and should be respected alongside modern jurisprudence.

"If we look only at the courts, many of our farmers and villagers in rural areas will not be able to afford legal processes. They might give up their rights altogether," Rio said.

He said justice must be "done in spirit, not just in letter".

"When justice is delivered, peace and harmony follow. Injustice breeds division,” he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the state's ongoing struggle to receive central funding and recognition for a separate high court in Nagaland.

Despite multiple appeals to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and the Chief Justice of India, Rio said that the state was yet to receive any financial support from the Centre for the establishment of a separate high court for Nagaland.

Nagaland now has the Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court.

"So far, we have spent over Rs 214 crore from the limited state’s own resources. To complete the furnishing and staffing, we need an additional Rs 300 crore,” Rio revealed.

Despite all the efforts, including personal appeals and visits to national leaders, the state has received no grant from the Centre, he said.

Rio stressed that the infrastructure for a separate high court has already been developed, including courtrooms, judges’ residences, and support facilities.

“We will continue to press our demand for a separate,” he stated, urging the legal fraternity to uphold high standards of justice delivery within the state. PTI NBS BDC