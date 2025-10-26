Nagaland CM calls on architects to champion safe, sustainable design

Kohima, Oct 26 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has urged architects in the state to lead the way in promoting safe, sustainable, and locally rooted architecture, emphasising the crucial role of the construction sector in employment generation and economic growth.

He urged architects to ensure that safety remains uncompromised and to pioneer innovative solutions that combine aesthetic value with structural integrity.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Association of Nagaland Architects (ANA) under the theme "Celebrating Community, Nurturing Creativity" at Chümoukedima on Saturday, Rio described the milestone as "a testament to vision, perseverance, and the unwavering commitment of a community of professionals dedicated to shaping the very fabric of our state." The chief minister inaugurated an exhibition showcasing a range of home and decor materials before addressing the gathering.

Rio recalled the formative years of ANA and praised its early advocacy for development controls and building bye-laws in Nagaland, which he termed as "a foundational step towards organised, safe, and sustainable urban growth." He lauded the association for growing into a robust body of more than 120 registered architects now serving in policymaking, government service, private practice, and entrepreneurship.

"Architects are more than just designers of buildings; they are custodians of our heritage, interpreters of our culture, and visionaries of our future," Rio stated, adding that each design and space contributes to the identity of Nagaland by blending traditional Naga ethos with modern functionality.

He said the government deeply values the architects' contribution toward creating a resilient and sustainable built environment in line with the state's developmental vision.

Highlighting the vulnerability of the region, Rio reminded that "We live in Earthquake Zone 5", calling it "not a statistic but a reality that governs our lives".

The chief minister also stressed the economic potential of the construction sector, calling it the largest employment engine in the state. He appealed to ANA and its members to train and empower local youth, masons, engineers, and artisans with new technologies and sustainable construction techniques.

"By empowering our local workforce, you are not just constructing buildings; you are constructing careers and strengthening our economy," he said.

Rio encouraged ANA to carry forward its passion with greater purpose, "to be the innovators who balance safety with aspiration, the mentors who empower our communities, and the visionaries who build a Nagaland that is not just beautiful, but resilient, sustainable, and a home we can all be proud of." Member of the Council of Architecture (India), Dr Gauri Nitin Shiurkar highlighted Nagaland's architectural legacy as a blend of sustainability, culture, and innovation.

She described the state as "a living laboratory of sustainable and cultural architecture" and called for integrating traditional wisdom with modern design technologies.

The occasion was also marked by paying tribute to the late C Yantsushan Murry, the first Naga architect, along with other pioneers of the profession.