Nagaland CM, Dy Speaker condole death of Ajit Pawar in plane crash

Kohima, Jan 28 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Speaker S Toiho Yeptho on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Pawar (66) and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday morning.

In his condolence message, Rio described the incident as “tragic and unforeseen”, and said it has plunged Maharashtra and the nation into mourning.

He said Pawar was a seasoned leader, whose decades of service in governance and public welfare earned him respect across political and social spectrums.

Yeptho highlighted Pawar’s long and distinguished political career, and remembered Pawar as a leader of warmth, guidance, and inspiration, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and supporters. PTI NBS RBT