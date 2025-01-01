Nagaland CM, DyCM greet people on New Year 2025

Kohima, Jan 1 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton greeted the people of the state on New Year 2025.

"As we celebrate the end of a year and the beginning of another, we look forward to it with renewed hope," said Rio in a social media post on Tuesday.

The chief minister also hoped that the New Year brings peace, good health, and new opportunities to grow.

Deputy CM Patton said, "As we step into this New Year, let us embrace it with renewed hope and determination." He hoped that 2025 would bring peace, prosperity, and endless opportunities for all.

The Deputy CM also called upon all to work together to build a brighter future, upholding the values of unity and progress.

Midnight church service bells and fireworks display welcomed the New Year 2025 in Nagaland.

In this Christian-majority state, various churches held New Year's Eve services starting late evening on Tuesday with prayer services going on till midnight thanking the Almighty for the by-gone year and seeking blessings for the year to come.

Revellers were also seen moving around the streets wishing a happy and prosperous year.

The first day of 2025 was also marked with people attending special New Year’s service and listening to the sermons delivered by clergymen. PTI NBS NBS RG