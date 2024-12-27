Nagaland CM, his two deputies condole Manmohan Singh's death

Kohima, Dec 27 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his two Deputy Chief Ministers Y Patton and T R Zeliang on Friday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Rio described Singh as a "humble visionary" who played a pivotal role in India's economic advancement.

He praised the former prime minister's "calm leadership, wisdom, and humility", saying that "his legacy will always be remembered." BJP Legislature Party leader and DyCM Y Patton said Singh was a "distinguished statesman" who served the nation with integrity, wisdom, and humility." Patton said Singh was a leader with remarkable intellect and foresight, whose dedication and calm demeanour earned him respect both domestically and internationally.

Zeliang described Singh as a "great economist" and "architect of India's economic reforms." Meanwhile, the Nagaland government on Friday announced a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

During the period, the national flag will fly half mast at state government offices and no official entertainment programme will be held.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the prime minister during 2004-14. PTI NBS NBS RG