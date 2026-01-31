Nagaland CM launches digitisation of old birth, death certificates

Kohima, Jan 31 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday officially launched the digitisation of old manual birth and death certificates.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister emphasised that the initiative would streamline service delivery, ensure efficient and accurate data management, improve citizens' access to essential documents, and support the government in making informed public policy decisions.

He commended the efforts of the Department of Economics and Statistics and urged citizens to ensure timely registration of births and deaths.

In compliance with the directive of the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the Department of Economics and Statistics, Government of Nagaland, introduced online registration of births and deaths in the state from April 2022.

This initiative marked a significant step towards modernising the management of vital records and enhancing efficiency and accessibility for citizens.

The department has announced that the issuance of manual certificates will soon be discontinued, with the system transitioning to 100 per cent online registration along with the digitisation of old manual birth and death certificates.

This move aims to streamline processes, reduce paperwork, and provide faster and more reliable services to the public.

Digitisation of old manual certificates is essential to ensure seamless integration of all records into the new online system, thereby safeguarding their authenticity and accessibility for future use. Only genuine certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, and information available in official records, will be digitised.

The department has requested the general public to come forward and avail themselves of the facility through the ORGI portal (dc.crsorgi.gov.in) to help build a comprehensive and secure database of vital records for the state.

The launch was held in the presence of Akunu S Meyase, secretary, Department of Economics & Statistics, Neidilhou Keditsu, Director, Economics & Statistics and other officials of the department.