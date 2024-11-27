Nagaland CM launches several economic empowerment initiatives

Kohima, Nov 27 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday launched several economic empowerment initiatives here to improve the state's tourism, transport, agriculture and entrepreneurial sectors.

The CM launched Ura Cabs, a homegrown taxi aggregation platform designed to offer seamless travel experiences for tourists and stable income opportunities for local taxi operators.

He also flagged off the Nagaland Tourism Connect – Hornbill Edition, an initiative that introduces newly branded tourism vehicles.

"Launched Economic Empowerment Initiatives. Pleased to unveil UraCab, Nagaland Tourism Connect (Hornbill Edition), & Digital Piggery Insurance. These milestones reflect Govt's commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs and enhancing tourism infrastructure," Rio said in a post on X.

"Proud to see citizens being empowered through capacity-building progs. for homestays, tour guides, taxis & heritage interpreters. Also, handed over financial aid under CM’s Life Insurance Scheme. These are significant steps in our journey towards growth, innovation & inclusivity," he said in the post.

Rio emphasised the importance of the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI) which offers up to 42 per cent in subsidies for vehicles procured for commercial use in Nagaland, helping local entrepreneurs and creating more job opportunities.

He also launched the Digital Piggery Insurance Scheme, an innovative solution tailored to the unique challenges of livestock insurance in remote regions.

This app-based initiative, developed with the support of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Tata AIG, ensures efficient, cost-effective insurance processing, particularly for remote farmers.

Rio expressed pride in the strides Nagaland is making towards development, highlighting the state's commitment to growth, innovation, and inclusivity. He urged students and youth leaders to actively participate in the implementation of these programmes, ensuring that every household in Nagaland benefits from these life-changing initiatives.

As the Hornbill Festival approaches, Rio called on all stakeholders to work together to showcase Nagaland's rich heritage and warm hospitality, ensuring that visitors leave with unforgettable memories and a desire to return.

Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), Abu Metha, highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to fill developmental gaps and foster sustainable growth in the state.

He emphasized the importance of research and analysis in identifying areas where IDAN can contribute, such as in wholesale projects, capacity building, transport, tourism, coal storage, and innovation hubs in places like Kodima and Dimapur.

"We are not just building infrastructure but ensuring that our development models are sustainable and aligned with current global trends," Metha said.

He also stressed the role of creativity and innovation as key drivers of progress, particularly with a young, vibrant population in Nagaland.

The state's creative industries, including music, entertainment, and arts, are vital, he said while pointing to the growing success of events like the Hornbill Festival, which last year brought over Rs 100 crore in revenue to Nagaland.

Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, cabinet ministers, top bureaucrats and other dignitaries attended the event.

Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along asserting the government's vision for a prosperous Nagaland, emphasized the transformative potential of today’s initiatives.

He urged youth to embrace the opportunities offered by platforms like IDAN. He highlighted that Nagaland’s development is not just about economic growth but also about innovation and upgrading governance to keep pace with global trends. PTI NBS NBS RG