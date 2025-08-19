Nagaland CM, ministers leave for Delhi to meet Shah

Kohima, Aug 19 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and several ministers left for New Delhi on Tuesday to hold meetings with the Home Ministry on several key issues of the state.

State government spokesperson and Minister C L John, who is already in Delhi, said that the delegation is scheduled to meet Shah after August 20.

The Cabinet has already submitted a document to the ministry with several major issues concerning the welfare of the state including the ongoing Naga political issue and demand for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA).

In the proposed mechanism, six eastern districts of the state will be granted a certain level of autonomy.

Government spokesperson and minister Kenye, at a press conference on August 6, said the Cabinet would leave for Delhi regarding the progress on the FNTA, which has been a core demand in the ongoing tripartite talks with the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation.

Issues such as Free Movement Regime (FMR) along Indo-Myanmar border and re-imposition of Protested Area Permit in the state could also be discussed at the meeting.

The Centre in December scaled back the FMR from 16 km to 10 km, and restricted entry-exit to nine designated points while also re-imposing PAP, which regulated the entry of foreigners into the state.

The Nagaland government has expressed concern that the revised rules will impose hardships on border villagers who traditionally rely on free cross-border movement for their socio-economic needs.

Matters pertaining to the construction of Foothill Road, also known as Trans-national highway, from Tizit in Mon to Khelma in Peren district, an airport in the state capital and also smaller airports in Mon, Tuensang and Mokokchung districts have also been put up to the Union Home Minister for discussion, John told PTI.

Upon return of the chief minister, the Cabinet would hold the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting to brief legislators about the meeting, Kenye told reporters here. PTI NBS NN