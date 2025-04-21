Nagaland CM mourns death of Pope Francis

Kohima, Apr 21 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday condoled the death of Pope Francis, stating that his wisdom and compassion transcended faiths.

History's first non-European pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, Pope Francis died at the age of 88.

"With a heavy heart, I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. A shepherd of peace, his humility, wisdom and compassion transcended faiths," Rio said in a social media post.

May his enduring legacy continue to inspire humanity, and may his soul rest in peace, the chief minister added. PTI CORR NN