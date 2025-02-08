Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio congratulates BJP for winning Delhi elections

Kohima, Feb 8 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his deputy Yanthungo Patton congratulated the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.

The BJP on Saturday trounced the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power in the city after more than 26 years.

“Congratulations @BJP4Delhi on winning #DelhiAssemblyElections,” posted Rio on X maintaining that the victory reflects the people’s trust in the vision and leadership of the party.

Also congratulating Prime Minister Modi and BJP President J P Nadda, Rio said under their leadership, a new era of development begins.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party Leader, Patton also took to X to congratulate every BJP worker for this historic victory in the Delhi election.

He appreciated BJP national president J P Nadda, BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, BJP Delhi president Virend Sachdeva and the entire BJP leadership for their unwavering guidance and commitment.

Patton said under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the country is witnessing transformative progress, and Delhi too has chosen the path of development and good governance.

“This victory belongs to every worker, every supporter, and every voter who believes in the BJP's mission of nation-building,” Patton said. PTI NBS NN