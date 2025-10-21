Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio elected NPF President; completes NDPP-NPF merger

Kohima, Oct 21 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was elected as the new president of the Naga People's Front (NPF) on Tuesday, marking his formal return to the regional party he once led and later left to form the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Rio's election was announced during the NPF General Convention held on Tuesday, coinciding with the 63rd foundation day of the party — one of the oldest registered regional political parties in the Northeast.

The development follows the NPF's September 6 appeal urging Rio to return to the party he had nurtured and left in 2017 to launch the NDPP, which has been in power since the 2018 state elections.

The NDPP deliberated on the proposal on September 12, and its general convention on October 18 formally approved the merger with the NPF.

On the same day, Rio was elected as the leader of the NPF Legislature Party while he officially assumed charge as the NPF president during Tuesday's convention, completing the merger process.

In his acceptance speech, Rio expressed gratitude to the party and its members, calling his return a "joyous homecoming".

"The merger of our two parties is more than an organisational decision — it is a reflection of our shared vision, mutual respect, and collective determination to work together for a stronger and more inclusive political future," Rio said.

He thanked NDPP president Chingwang Konyak and outgoing NPF president Apong Pongener for facilitating a "smooth and complete" merger, calling it "historic and unprecedented".

"A party with 32 MLAs has joined hands with a party with 2 MLAs — this reflects the spirit of sacrifice and unity for the greater good of our people," he said, emphasising that "unity is the only way forward".

Rio also reaffirmed the party's commitment to resolving the Naga political issue, promoting inclusive development, and addressing youth aspirations.

"The youth today demand meritocracy, efficiency in governance, transparency in development, and timely delivery of their rights. Integrity, accountability, and a people-first approach must define leadership," he said, urging party members to adapt to a fast-changing world shaped by technology and innovation.

Appealing for reconciliation and solidarity among all sections of Naga society, the new president said, "Let us send forth the strongest message of Naga unity and march forward as one".

Rio will lead the NPF for five years till 2030, along with a host of office bearers taken from both NDPP and NPF, including Chingwang Konyak as Emeritus President, four other working presidents, while MLA Achumbemo Kikon has been retained as the Secretary General.

Rio, who began his political career in 1973 as president of the Cock Party's Youth Wing in Kohima, has served in various capacities, including three terms as NPF chief minister and one as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

He rejoined the NPF in 2002 after resigning as Nagaland Home minister from the then Congress government, reviving and rechristening the party as the Nagaland People's Front.

After leading the NPF to three consecutive electoral victories, Rio moved to national politics as an MP in 2014 and amid internal party rifts in 2017, he joined the NDPP in 2017 effectively ending the NPF's dominance in subsequent state elections.