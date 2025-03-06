Nagaland CM proposes assembly resolution against FMR, PAR

Kohima, Mar 6 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday proposed that an assembly resolution be adopted against the Centre's decision to reduce the area of Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border and reimpose Protected Area Regime (PAR) in the state.

Responding to supplementary queries on a starred question on FMR from legislator A Nyamnyei Konyak, Rio said that he had spoken on the FMR and PAR issues at the recent North Eastern Council meeting and also at the state cabinet meeting held on January 6 that discussed the matters, and decided to appeal to the Home Ministry to review both the decisions.

He said that accordingly, a letter was written to the Home Ministry but no response was received to date.

Stating that FMR and PAR concerns the entire state, Rio said it will be appropriate if he is allowed to make an official statement and pass a resolution in the House "so that the sense of the 60 members, who represent the people of Nagaland, collectively reach the Ministry of Home Affairs".

Earlier, in a written reply to MLA Nyamnyei on the status of FMR, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said that free movement of Indian and Myanmarese nationals across the border has been regulated by the Centre through a notification issued on December 24 last year.

The Centre issued instructions allowing cross-border movement of people residing in the 'border areas', within 10 km on each side of the India-Myanmar border. It said that movement be allowed through 43 designated crossing points and border passes be issued by Assam Rifles. A border pass will entitle single entry of a person for stay up to seven days.

Patton stated that the MHA has requested the Nagaland government to undertake checking of Myanmar nationals for border passes and take appropriate action on their overstay or any other unauthorised activity.

On being asked whether the work order for construction of fencing within Nagaland has been issued, Patton replied, "No work order for construction of fencing within Nagaland has been issued by the state government." Patton said official discussions have been held by the state cabinet on the issue of FMR.

In its meeting on January 6, the cabinet thoroughly discussed the matter and entrusted the chief secretary to urge MHA to continue FMR, he said, adding that the chief secretary, in a letter, conveyed the same to the secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs. PTI NBS NBS ACD