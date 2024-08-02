Nagaland CM Rio and army commander discuss peace, security issues

Kohima, Aug 2 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and an army commander on Friday held discussions on enhancing security, fostering peace, and promoting development in the state.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps, Lt Gen H S Sahi called on Rio and deliberated upon the the issues during an interaction at the chief minister’s office here during the day, a release issued by the Assam Rifles said.

The GOC emphasised on the commitment of the army to ensuring the safety and security of Nagaland and its people, it said.

He expressed appreciation for the continued support of the Nagaland government in facilitating the operations and initiatives of the army.

Later, Lt Gen Sahi visited the headquarters of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and reviewed their operational preparedness.