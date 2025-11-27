Nagaland CM Rio calls NPF-NDPP merger 'historic'

Kohima, Nov 27 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday described the merger of the NDPP and NPF as a "historic coming together" undertaken for the cause of the Naga people.

Addressing the Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), which he took over as the president following the formal merger on October 21 in Kohima, Rio said the unified regional platform would succeed only if its members "work smoothly and together with sincerity".

Rio thanked party leaders for their support of his leadership both as chief minister and as party president, acknowledging his own limitations while emphasising that the purpose of the merger was larger than individual interests.

"Our coming together is not for ourselves, but for the cause of the Nagas -- to uphold our history, tradition, culture and identity," he said.

Rio stressed that the Nagas have limited written records of their own history and that the present political unification also forms "a good record for our people".

Calling the NPF the oldest regional party in the Naga political landscape, Rio said the contributions of those who benefited from the party, whether present, departed, or now in other parties, must be recorded.

He urged members to continue fighting for Naga rights and identity, saying the merger itself has “created history.” Rio acknowledged challenges in organisational restructuring, including the formation of divisions and committees, and urged party workers to adjust and cooperate when decisions do not meet individual expectations.

He also noted the pressures faced by the secretary general due to lobbying and appeals for accommodation within the new organisational structure, saying these concerns would be addressed gradually.

On the broader regional identity, Rio said the NPF is not confined to Nagaland alone, with its presence in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, and aspirations to build a footprint in Assam as well.

"We cannot go beyond the international border, but we have Naga friends across borders. Let us work with that spirit,” he said.

The CEC, meanwhile, adopted a series of resolutions concerning the party unification, structural reorganisation and the Naga political issue.

The CEC resolved that the merger was undertaken in the "paramount interest of the Naga people".

The party said the unification aims to strengthen shared values, preserve identity and advance a collective regional vision. It also appealed to other like-minded regional forces to join the united platform and sought continued public support.

The two regional parties of the state - NDPP with 32 MLAs and NPF with 2 MLAs officially merged on October 21, marking the 63rd foundation day of the oldest regional party in the Northeast.

Reiterating its political stance, the CEC resolved to continue supporting the ongoing peace process and affirmed its commitment to an “honourable, acceptable and inclusive” solution to the Naga political issue.

It also endorsed the January 6 Nagaland Cabinet Resolution, seeking withdrawal of the re-imposed Protected Area Permit (PAP), urging the Centre to act in the interest of the people of Nagaland.

Approving the creation of separate party divisions for Meluri, Chümoukedima and Shamator, it resolved that appointment of office bearers for the three new divisions would be carried out as per the party constitution.

As part of internal reforms, the CEC resolved to amend certain provisions of the party constitution and constituted a Constitution Amendment Committee. The committee will include the secretary general as the convenor, with the convenor of the Central Legal Cell as member secretary, and the presidents of the Central Women Wing, Central Youth Wing and Central Farmers' Wing as members.

The House further authorised the party president to constitute a Central Finance Committee.