Nagaland CM Rio seeks urgent PAP clearance ahead of Hornbill Festival for foreign delegates

Kohima, Nov 28 (PTI) With the 26th edition of the 10-day long Hornbill Festival set to begin on December 1, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio once again written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate clearance of Protected Area Permit (PAP) applications for international delegates.

He also reiterated the state’s long-pending demand for lifting the PAP regime entirely.

PAP is a travel document required for foreigners to visit certain sensitive or protected areas in India.

Rio had on November 18 written to Shah on the same matter, while this is his second letter within this month.

In his letter on Friday, Rio said the Hornbill Festival—coinciding with State Commemoration Day—is a major cultural event that attracts thousands of visitors and significantly drives Nagaland’s economy through tourism, employment and allied services.

This year’s festival will host representatives from six Partner Countries, expected to participate in cultural presentations, business roundtables and networking events. While preparations are complete, the chief minister said PAP clearances for foreign delegates remain pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs, creating “serious concern” with only days left.

Rio sought the Union home minister’s “immediate and personal attention” to ensure urgent issuance of permits. He again pressed for removal of the PAP regime, noting that despite earlier positive assurances, the requirement continues to hinder tourist inflow and affect the state’s image.

Citing Nagaland’s longstanding association with the NDA and governance under the PDA coalition, Rio said lifting PAP restrictions would enhance tourism, ease travel and strengthen the state’s integration with the rest of the country.

He added that a favourable decision would send a "strong and reassuring message" to the people of Nagaland.