Nagaland CM Rio stresses on renewed humanitarian commitment

Kohima, Oct 23 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday called for a renewed commitment to humanitarian service and voluntary action.

Addressing the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society's Nagaland branch, he said humanity remains society's greatest strength amid global challenges, such as disasters, conflicts, and pandemics.

Encouraging greater youth involvement, Rio urged members to "strengthen branches, broaden humanitarian outreach, and engage young people as the torchbearers of empathy".

He commended the society for its role as a "beacon of hope, compassion, and voluntary service".

He lauded the contributions of the managing committee, staff, and volunteers in reaching vulnerable communities, promoting health and hygiene, conducting blood donation drives, enhancing disaster preparedness, and providing relief to the needy.

The CM, along with assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the meeting. PTI NBS NBS SOM