Nagaland CM Rio urges civic bodies to plan for comprehensive development

Dimapur (Nagaland), Sep 20 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu on Friday called upon all urban local bodies (ULBs) to have master plans for comprehensive development of cities and towns.

Inaugurating the new Dimapur Municipal Council office, the chief minister said that the state could not conduct the ULB elections for two decades and people had suffered a lot for that.

However, with the successful conduct of the elections in June, the municipal and town councils in the state have huge tasks and challenges.

The urban local body polls were held in the state for the first time with 33 per cent women reservation. The last elections were held in 2004.

Addressing the newly elected municipal councillors, Rio said the commitment to serve the people will start seriously from the new office.

Privileges come with responsibilities, he reminded them.

“ULBs are the tier of government closest to the people, where citizens can directly interact and participate in governance. Councillors must educate the people that the hard-earned money, paid as taxes by the citizens, is for improving lives,” said Rio.

Civic bodies can make a tangible impact by addressing grassroots issues and local matters, he said, adding that they must be self-sustainable, generating revenue for urban infrastructure like roads, water and sanitation.

Rio said the state government released Rs 36 crore for all the local bodies to attend to their immediate requirements.

The chief minister also urged the councillors to judiciously utilise the resources and make Dimapur a model city.

Rio also said that the state government had decided to share funds with the eastern region of the state where people did not take part in the ULB elections.

Advisor for Labour, Employment & Skill Development and Excise, Moatoshi Longkumer said the citizens have high expectations and urged the newly elected councillors to regulate market prices.

The Advisor also asked the councillors to look into the issues of flood and traffic congestion faced by the people of Dimapur.

Dimapur Municipality Council Chairman Hukheto Yepthomi said the new office has given the councillors new impetus to transform and to move ahead.

"The new team understands the problems and issues of Dimapur. We are working to tackle these issues to take Dimapur to new heights," Yepthomi said.