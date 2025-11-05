Nagaland CM stresses on Naga unity, protection of indigenous rights

Dimapur, Nov 5 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday emphasised the importance of unity, protection of indigenous rights, and responsible governance.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Tenyimi Union Dimapur (TUD) at the DDSC Stadium, Dimapur, Rio lauded the TUD for five decades of fostering unity and understanding among tribes, describing it as "a pillar of peace and brotherhood" in Nagaland's commercial hub.

"Our unity must always remain our greatest strength — for through unity, we can ensure progress, stability, and dignity for our people," he said.

Touching on the sensitive issue of indigenous identity, the chief minister reiterated that while the four non-Naga tribes — Kuki, Kachari, Garo, and Mikir (Karbi) — are listed as Scheduled Tribes under the Constitution (Nagaland) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1970, they cannot be regarded as indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland.

He clarified that they are eligible for Scheduled Tribe certificates only if their families settled in the state before its formation on December 1, 1963.

Rio also addressed the enumeration exercise (Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland) initiated in 2024 to identify pre-1963 settlers among these communities, noting that the process has been halted following a court order after tribal organisations filed a writ petition.

He said the government would proceed "with fairness" and that recruitment earmarked for the four tribes will be taken up after the court's verdict.

Highlighting measures to protect indigenous populations, the chief minister said the state has strengthened the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime with the launch of an online ILP portal on January 1 and new guidelines issued in August.

These include expanded ILP categories, stricter reporting requirements for hotels and employers, and involvement of village councils in monitoring ILP holders.

"The ILP is not merely a regulatory tool — it is a shared responsibility to safeguard our heritage and the future of our indigenous people," Rio said, urging civil society's cooperation for effective enforcement.

Calling for reconciliation and solidarity among all Nagas, he said, "Let this Golden Jubilee be a celebration of our unity and a renewal of our commitment to peace and progress." The event was attended by former chief minister Shürhozelie Liezietsu, MLA from Manipur Losii Dikho, and leaders from various Tenyimi tribes.

Tenyimi Union is composed of various Naga tribes from Manipur and Nagaland. PTI CORR NBS NBS RG