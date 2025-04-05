Nagaland CM, union minister inaugurate heritage complex of Konyak tribe

Mon (Nagaland), Apr 5 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Minister Dr Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday inaugurated the Konyak Heritage Complex in Mon town, located in Mon district, around 330 km from the state capital Kohima.

Rio dedicated the complex to the Konyak tribe, one of the largest in the state, coinciding with the celebration of Aoleang Monyu, a key festival of the tribe.

The heritage complex houses traditional 'morungs' (houses) representing the nine assembly constituencies of Mon district. It also includes an amphitheatre, a museum showcasing Konyak artefacts, and a multi-purpose hall.

The North Eastern Council (NEC), through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), provided Rs 24 crore for the heritage site, while the state government also contributed to certain projects within the complex, including the road construction that couldn't be covered by the initial fund allocation, said Rio during his speech.

The Konyak Heritage Complex is a development initiative by the Nagaland government, aimed at fostering community growth. It features traditional morungs, modern sports facilities, and vibrant spaces for nurturing art, creativity, and talent, he said.

Rio expressed hope that the Konyak people, as the largest tribe among the Nagas, would lead the charge in preserving and protecting Naga traditions and identity, while also working to maintain unity among all Naga tribes.

Highlighting the importance of protecting Naga identity, Rio recalled the special protection granted by the British through the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act of 1873. This protection was later upheld after India's independence through the insertion of Article 371(A) into the Indian Constitution, which safeguards the unique customs and traditions of Nagaland.

He said the community should preserve and promote their cultural heritage as a means of attracting cultural tourism, emphasising that outsiders will visit the state to experience the traditional way of life rather than a Westernized version.

In his address, Majumdar described Nagaland as the land of festivals, coffee, and falcons, and said the state's diverse tribes should celebrate unique festivals throughout the year, each marked by vibrant colours, music, and dance.

Many of these festivals are centred around agriculture, which he described as the backbone of society, said the union minister of state for education and DoNER.

"The Konyaks... have a proud history of bravery, resilience, and artistic excellence," said Majumdar.

He lauded the Konyak Heritage Complex, calling it a remarkable project aimed at preserving and promoting the tribe's rich legacy.

Each structure within the heritage site tells a unique story of the Konyak way of life, traditional values, and artistic expressions, he said.

The project stands as a symbol of the central government’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Nagaland, said Majumdar. PTI NBS NN