Nagaland CM urges Centre to review reimposition of PAP, cites impact on tourism

Kohima, Nov 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently review the reimposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in Nagaland, expressing fear that the move could "severely impact" tourism, cultural exchange, and economic revival of the state.

In a letter to the Home Minister on Tuesday, Rio noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reintroduced the PAP regime for Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland from December 17 last year, citing security concerns along India's border with Myanmar.

The three states had been exempted from PAP restrictions since 2010, albeit with certain conditions.

Rio said that while the situation in Manipur and the influx of Myanmar refugees into Mizoram may justify the Centre’s reassessment, Nagaland's circumstances are "vastly different".

He claimed that Nagaland is experiencing "one of the most peaceful periods since statehood", with no major security concerns and no reports of refugee ingress across the India-Myanmar border.

He attributed the stability to the homogeneous ethnicity and close social ties among border communities.

The chief minister argued that the PAP's reinstatement in Nagaland "may not be warranted", and warned of its potential to disrupt the state's growing tourism sector.

He recalled raising the matter at the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session on December 21, expressing concern that the restrictions could deter international visitors just as the state witnessed record tourist numbers during the 25th Hornbill Festival.

The Nagaland Cabinet discussed the matter on January 6 and March 27, after which the state government wrote to the MHA seeking a reconsideration.

Rio followed up with letters on July 17 and September 10, reiterating the request for a relaxation of PAP norms, subject to any safeguards the Centre deemed necessary.

Highlighting the stakes, Rio said Nagaland has emerged as a global tourism destination, driven by the state's "Land of Festivals" policy.

Increased foreign tourist arrivals, he said, have boosted the economy, generated youth employment, and strengthened India's cultural image abroad.

"The imposition of the PAP regime has the potential to negatively impact all these gains," he warned.

Rio noted that Nagaland has historically struggled to attract private investment, making tourism one of its most important engines of economic recovery.

He cautioned that the PAP restrictions could significantly reduce foreign tourist inflow and reverse progress made after "decades of conflict".

The chief minister also pointed to the international presence of Naga artists and cultural ambassadors, stating that relaxed PAP norms would encourage cultural exchange and bolster India's global cultural engagement.

With the Hornbill Festival 2025 set to begin on December 1, Rio said the matter has become "urgent" amid concerns that the PAP could keep away many international visitors.

The festival is a major global attraction for Nagaland, drawing thousands from India and abroad each year.

Rio added that several organisations, from tourism and education stakeholders to civil society groups, have urged the state government to push for PAP relaxation.

In his appeal, the chief minister requested the Centre to review the PAP regime and issue new, more relaxed guidelines for Nagaland.

The CM assured that the state would maintain stringent security protocols and screening systems to ensure that increased tourism does not compromise national security.