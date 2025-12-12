Nagaland CM urges police to work with renewed vigour, discipline

Kohima, Dec 12 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday urged the state police to continue serving with "renewed vigour, discipline and determination", reminding officers that the trust placed upon them must inspire excellence in every duty they undertake.

Addressing the force during the inauguration of the upgraded Police Officers' Mess at New Police Reserve Phesama, about 8 km South of Kohima, Rio said the state's consistently low crime rate reflects the efficiency, preparedness, and preventive intelligence of the police.

Rio underscored that the new facility should not only serve as an officers' mess but also as a space that strengthens camaraderie, improves well-being, and hosts official and social programmes.

"Let this building be a reminder of the responsibility on your shoulders and a symbol of the pride our people place in the police," he said.

Calling the upgraded Officers' Mess a "proud symbol of progress, vision and commitment", Rio noted that the project was completed on time under SASCI Part I, where timely completion is crucial to avoid financial penalties.

During the programme, Rio handed over the Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) to retired personnel and group term life insurance benefits of Rs 10 lakh each to four nominees under the Police Salary Scheme scheme.

The chief minister emphasised building a strong banking culture, digital transactions, and streamlining pension systems to eliminate ghost employees and ensure transparency. He urged other departments to adopt similar best practices.

He encouraged all officers to use the new facility meaningfully and continue contributing to the state's safety with integrity. "Together, let us move forward with unity and unwavering dedication in the service of our people," he said.

The chief minister also launched the Nagaland Police Mess Reservation App.

Speaking at the event, Accountant General (A&E), Nagaland, Varun Ahluwalia, said the new facility reflects the state's commitment to the welfare and morale of its police force, while the handing over of PPOs honours the dedication of retiring personnel.

Congratulating the pensioners, the AG reaffirmed the institutional responsibility to ensure transparent, timely, and seamless pension delivery. He said the Office of the Accountant General is aligning with the state government's governance priorities by modernising workflows and building a "future-ready, AI-native entitlement ecosystem".

Outlining the transformation roadmap, the AG said Nagaland is moving towards an end-to-end digital pension and GPF system with real-time case tracking, secure digital PPOs, DigiLocker integration, and audit-ready electronic documentation.

He highlighted AIPARAS—an AI-enabled assessment system—as a "paradigm shift", capable of diagnosing errors, generating corrective actions, and ensuring rule-aligned pension adjudication at scale, resulting in drastically reduced delays and near-zero return rates.

The AG reported a rise in monthly pension settlements from about 300 cases in August 2025 to over 400 per month, adding that the goal is to ensure every pension is authorised on or before the date of retirement.

DGP Rupin Sharma lauded the chief minister for approving funds to upgrade dilapidated police mess facilities.

He also highlighted collaborative reforms with the AG office that helped settle 91 per cent of pending police pension cases within six months, along with improvements brought by the SBI Corporate Salary Package and insurance coverage. PTI NBS NBS RG